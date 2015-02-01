Eddyville man dies in crash in Lyon County

Kentucky State Police say an Eddyville man died in a crash in Lyon County late Saturday night.

It happened on KY 274 at the 4 mile marker on Jan. 31.

According to state police, Kenneth W. Wall, 58, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The preliminary investigation shows that Wall was driving southbound on KY 274 when he traveled off the right side of the road and his BMW hit a tree.

Hall was pronounced at the scene by the by Lyon County coroner.

The Kentucky State Police was assisted by the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, Lyon County EMS, Eddyville Fire Department, Lyon County Rescue Squad, and the Lyon County Coroner's Office.

The investigation of the crash continues by state police.

