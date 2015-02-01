4 face charges after early morning traffic stop in Graves County

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says four people face a number of charges after a traffic stop on Route 1241 in the Folsomdale area.

It happened around 1:50 a.m. Sunday.

A deputy stopped a vehicle driven by David Reeves, 44, of Arlington.

The deputy noticed the rear license plate bulb was not working.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy smelled alcohol coming from the vehicle.

Reeves submitted to some field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for DUI.

The deputy noticed a pill bottle lying in the center console area. He asked April Reeves for the bottle.

She allegedly took the bottle from the console area, took the top off it and tossed out a pill.

The deputy went and got the pill.

Reeves told the deputy that the pill bottle was Reeves' prescription.

Reeves faces charges of possession of controlled substance 3rd degree for the pill.

Reeves said he did not know who the pill belonged to.

Deputy Workman then placed April Reeves, 40, of Arlington, under arrest for tampering with physical evidence, possession of controlled substance 3rd degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reeves would not comply with the deputy's commands to get out of the vehicle and had to remove her by force from the vehicle.

The deputy then charged her with resisting arrest.

The deputy noticed a large knife concealed in the floor of the vehicle below where she had been seated. He additionally charged her with carrying a concealed weapon.

Shannon McFarland, 24, of Hardin, faces charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place.

McFarland would not comply with the deputy's orders to get out of the vehicle. He also had to be removed from the vehicle. He was additionally charged with resisting arrest.

Autumn Hunter, 27, of Mayfield, faces charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place.

Another deputy ordered her out of the vehicle many times and she would not comply. The deputy had to remove her by force as well. She was additionally charged with resisting arrest.

All four were taken to Graves County Jail pending bond.

