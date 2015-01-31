Murray State holds on to beat UT-Martin 65-62

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) - T.J. Sapp nailed a 3-point jumper from the corner and Cameron Payne blocked a shot under the basket with four seconds remaining as Murray State held on to win its 17th straight game, defeating Tennessee-Martin 65-62 on Saturday night.

UT-Martin's Deville Smith made a layup to tie at 60 with 1:31 remaining in the game. Sapp knocked down his trey for a 63-60 lead with 54 seconds left. Smith played the clock and drove the lane with four seconds left. Payne met him under the basket and rejected the layup to secure the win.

Sapp finished with 20 points and Payne added 16 with seven assists for Murray State (19-4, 9-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Jarvis Williams had six points and 11 rebounds. Payne has now scored 1,013 points in his career.

Smith made 20 points, Marshun Newell had 18 and Twymond Howard added 13 for UT-Martin (13-8, 5-3).

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.