Southeast Missouri beats Austin Peay 70-64

CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (AP) - Jarekious Bradley and Nino Johnson scored 15 points apiece and Southeast Missouri beat Austin Peay 70-64 on Saturday, snapping a two-game losing streak.

Jamaal Calvin and J.J. Thompson scored 11 points apiece and the Redhawks (10-12, 4-5 Ohio Valley) shot 56.5 percent from the field.

There were seven lead changes and three ties in the first half before Johnson made a layup and Calvin a 3-pointer with five seconds left to give Southeast Missouri a 38-36 halftime lead.

The Redhawks opened the second half with an 11-4 run and led 58-48 after a layup by Darrian Gray, but the Governors gained ground on an 8-2 run and pulled within 58-57 on a dunk by Chris Horton. The Redhawks replied with an 8-1 run and the Governors got no closer than four.

Horton led Austin Peay (7-15, 2-6) with 23 points and a career-high 18 rebounds. Ed Dyson added 12 points and Chris Freeman had 10.

