'Teen Safe Driving Week' at Herrin High School

HERRIN, IL (KFVS) - This coming week is “Teen Safe Driving Week” at Herrin High School.

According to Tracy Cornelius, Herrin High School OTSD Sponsor, there are a number of activities planned for the upcoming week.

The goal of Operation Teen Safe Driving is to reduce teen car related deaths and injuries.

Organizers say the goal at Herrin High School and “Teen Safe Driving Week” is to help teens and the community become aware of the dangers of distracted driving, impaired driving, speeding and not wearing their seat belt.

This year's token for the community is a license plate frame with the slogan: Herrin OTSD – Making a Difference.

There are more than 25 businesses in the Herrin area where you can get your license plate frame.

These are some of the high school activities planned this next week (Feb. 2-7):
  • MONDAY: Pledge Day – Students will have the opportunity at lunch to sign the ALLSTATE #gettheresafe FLAG and pledge to be a safe driver.
  • TUESDAY: 27 OTSD team members will be going to Herrin Elementary School and North Side Primary school to educate the younger students on traffic safety.
  • WEDNESDAY: Flag Raising Day and Proclamation – Around noon, organizers will gather students and faculty around the flag pole. The Herrin High School band will play the loyalty, an OTSD team member will say a few words about the mission and goal for safe driving; and then, Steve Frattinin, the acting mayor of Herrin, will proclaim it “Teen Safe Driving Week.”  The Allstate #gettheresafe flag will be displaying the pledge as a school to be safe drivers.
  • THURSDAY: Herrin Police Officer Dave Dorris will demonstrate the Fatal Vision Goggles with the students.
  • FRIDAY: After school, OTSD members will be standing at the doors handing out Herrin OTSD license plate frames to students who have vehicles.
  • FRIDAY NIGHT & SATURDAY NIGHT: OTSD team members will be at the basketball games handing out OTSD and IDOT merchandise.

