Apparent 'murder-suicide' investigation - Whitney Houston's daughter found unresponsive

It will be cloudy with a slight chance of rain tonight. Are you making plans to go out for Sunday's "big game?" Bryan has your forecast tonight on Heartland News.

The Williamson County coroner is investigating an apparent 'murder-suicide' at a home near Marion.

The daughter of Whitney Houston was found unresponsive in a bathtub at her home on Saturday.

An Islamic State group militant beheaded a Japanese journalist according to a news report.

A St. Louis prosecutor is seeking recordings from a City Hall melee.

Two minor earthquakes were reported in northwest Tennessee.

Poplar Bluff residents were educated about the importance of having working smoke detectors on Saturday.

Todd has your NFL "big game" preview in sports.

