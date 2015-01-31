Poplar Bluff residents get help with smoke detectors

Poplar Bluff residents were educated about the importance of having working smoke detectors on Saturday.The American Red Cross and other organizations went door-to-door to check homes that didn't have smoke detectors, or detectors that weren't working.Crews went inside homes and installed the devices. Crews also checked smoke detector batteries and replaced and tested them to make sure they were working okay.The Red Cross educated residents in how to check and replace batteries, fire extinguishers, and helped residents lay out a plan of escape - and who to contact - in emergency situations.Donna Moore of Poplar Bluff says that she is thankful for the help. Moore said her husband died five months ago. She didn't know how to change out batteries or how to test their smoke detectors.She always wondered if they were in working condition. Fire fighters helped Moore with her smoke detectors and even prepared a plan if there ever was a fire.Moore says ever since the fire that killed two teenagers three years ago in her neighborhood, it has been an awakening to most in the area to make sure smoke detectors are working in order to save lives.Poplar Bluff Fire Chief Ralph Stucker that says it's important to make sure you have a working smoke detectors.Stucker says to change the batteries in the Spring and Fall during daylight saving time.It's also important to test the detectors every month.

Stucker says if residents don't have a smoke detector, there is a program in place to where anyone can come by the fire station and get one.



Stucker says it was tragic when two teenagers died three years ago in a house fire, and it impacted the community. He says the house had smoke detectors, but they weren't installed.



Emergency Management Director Jeff Shawan says a lot of people thank them for their time and are better prepared in case of an emergency.



The American Red Cross partnered with Americorp NPRC, Missouri National Guard, Poplar Bluff Fire Department, Butler County Emergency Management, AmeriCorps Poplar Bluff Promise and the First United Methodist Church.



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.