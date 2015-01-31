Former SEMO player to compete in 2nd Super Bowl

A Southeast Missouri Hall of Famer, who is a New England Patriots offensive lineman, is preparing this week to play in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

According to SEMO, this marks the second time Dan Connolly has participated in the title game. He is the only former SEMO player to compete in a Super Bowl.

Sunday's contest will mark the 12th playoff game and 11th postseason start of his career.

Prior to the 2014 season Connolly was voted a captain by his teammates.

"It's a great honor to be recognized by my teammates. I was surprised. It means my teammates think I'm a leader and they are going to look up to me, and I appreciate that honor from them," Connolly told Lee Schechter of ESPNBoston.com.

Connolly was also a team captain at SEMO and at Marquette High School in St. Louis, Missouri.

Connolly was inducted into the SEMO Hall of Fame in 2013.

He returned for commencement ceremonies in the spring of 2011 after completing his bachelor's degree.

