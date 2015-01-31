KSP probe of shredded LRC documents remains open

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police officials say an investigation into document shredding by former Legislative Research Commission Director Robert Sherman remains an active case more than a year after the shredding took place.

The Courier-Journal (http://cjky.it/1CXpLoS ) reports the probe began in September 2013 after the Louisville newspaper reported that Sherman shredded documents while removing personal belongings from his office following his resignation.

Sherman acknowledged he shredded documents, but said he was not trying to conceal anything. He said none of the destroyed records were important or related to then-recent sexual harassment allegations made by staff members against former state Rep. John Arnold.

State police initially concluded the probe last May, saying it found no wrongdoing.

The newspaper says a recent letter from the state police legal affairs branch said the investigation "is still open and pending."

Information from: The Courier-Journal

