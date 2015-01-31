Teacher killed in murder/suicide near Marion - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MARION, IL (KFVS) - Autopsies are complete after a coroner says two people were found dead inside a home near Marion, Illinois Friday night.

Williamson County authorities say the autopsies of Amy Smith Blaise, 43, and Daniel Blaise, 42, have been completed. The shooting was ruled as a murder suicide.

Amy Smith Blaise died as the result of a single gunshot wound and her death has been ruled a homicide. She was a third and fourth grade special education teacher at Jonesboro Elementary School. This was her second year teaching at the school.

Daniel Blaise died as the result of a self inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation indicated that Daniel Blaise fired multiple rounds inside the home before firing a round that struck Amy Smith Blaise.

One of the couple's children was inside during the shooting. The child was not physically injured.

Williamson County Coroner Michael "Junior" Burke says the investigation has been completed.

According to the sheriff's office, the home is on Aran Trail around five miles south of Marion.

Deputies responded to the home late Friday night.
Burke says the incident was being investigated as an "apparent murder suicide."

A lifelong friend of Amy Blaise, Tammy Samples, said Amy Blaise had an unforgettable personality.

“Everybody would smile when she talked to them -- Because she made you smile," Samples said. "That was just the type of person she was.”

Samples and Amy Blaise became friends in kindergarten and remained friends for more than 30 years.

“She had a deep faith in god," Samples said. "She loved her family. And if Amy loved you, she loved you very very much.”

Daniel Blaise and Amy Smith Blaise, both of Marion, were pronounced dead at 1:40 a.m., Saturday.

Burke says the autopsies took place at the Williamson County Coroner's Office.

The incident was being investigated by the coroner, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services.

A friend of Amy Blaise's said the couple had been married for 20 years and had three sons.

Funeral services for Amy L. Blaise will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 7 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Marion, Illinois. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 6 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. Saturday until the funeral begins. Interment will follow in Bolton-Trammell Cemetery near Stonefort, IL.

