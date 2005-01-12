Waiting & Watching the Water Backing Up

By: Arnold Wyrick

Saline County, Illinois - For many folks in Saline County it's a wait and see attitude, as waters from the Ohio River continue to rise. But in some low lying areas the wait is over, and water is covering roads, making them impassable.

"I've got the deputies patrolling a lot of the rural low lying areas to make sure we know what roads are under water. And which ones would be a danger to cross," says Saline County Sheriff Ed Miller.

But still some folks try to cross swamped roadways in their four-wheel drive vehicles.

"A lot of people have the misconception that because you can see the other side, that they can drive through it. But really it's deceiving because you really don't know how deep that water might be," Sheriff Miller said.

And the Sheriff isn't the only one keeping a close eye on the rising water. So is a team of individuals with the United States Geological Survey Department.

"This is shaping up to be what 97' was. We're projecting 2' short of that. But you get another 2" to 3" in the Ohio River Basin, especially if it's widespread throughout, you could have another 97' flood," says Robert Holmes Director of the U.S. Geological Survey.

So far three of the four flood gates surrounding the Harrisburg area have been closed in anticipation of high water rushing in from the Ohio River, and backing up into smaller rivers.

"We have a wait and see attitude right now. That's the big thing is, if the rain holds off, the river will crest lower then it was in 97'. And won't get any higher. But if we have more rainfall it'll only go up," Director Holmes said.