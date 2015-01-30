Barbecue contest brings in more than 450 entries - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Barbecue contest brings in more than 450 entries

Written by Rae Daniel, Reporter
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

Some culinary students got a chance to put their taste buds to the test all for a contest at 17th Street Barbecue in Murphysboro, Illinois.

The contest was part of the National Barbecue Association's Awards of Excellence. 

In total, 468 entries of sauces and dry rubs were entered. 

Students from the Rend Lake culinary school had the chance to judge and test out the various flavors.

"It was a little filling and also sometimes a little overpowering because you're tasting a lot of different stuff in a short amount of time," culinary student, Ryan Hogan said.

Sauces ranged from Mediterranean Pepper to Caribbean Jerk. 

At the end of taste testing event, students also got the chance to take home some of their favorite sauces. 

Winners of the contest will be announced at the National Barbecue Association conference next month in Nashville. 

