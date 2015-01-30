1 sent to hospital after Graves Co. crash

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Graves County, Kentucky on Friday, January 30.

According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, the crash was at the intersection of KY 97 and KY 94 in Tri City.

He said Sandra Ford, 38, of Mayfield was going southbound on KY 97 and thought it was a four-way stop at KY 94. He said she failed to yield right of way to Carol Yates, 58, of South Fulton, Tenn. who was going westbound on KY 94.

Sheriff Redmon said Yates tried to avoid the crash by swerving to the left, but was unable to.

Ford was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Her seven-year-old daughter was in the back seat and was uninjured. Sheriff Redmon said Yates was uninjured as well.

All involved were wearing their seat belts.

