Heartland congregation thankful no one hurt in church camp fire

For people who regularly visit Peaceful Valley Church Camp in Minnit, Missouri, not far from St. Mary's, the initial pictures of the blaze that engulfed one of the camp buildings were shocking."I've gone there since I was a girl and my kids go there now," said Cori Grantham. "It's just a place where we can take kids who may not otherwise experience the country and what it means to be surrounded by all of those treasures and experience fellowship and spend time with their church family."Grantham attends Saline Baptist Church. It's one of many congregations with adult and youth groups who regularly use the camp. For many it's been a tradition for decades.

According to firefighters and representatives from Baptist Associations, the structure was a home that the pastor who oversees the camp in the spring and summer regularly lives in.

It was the only building touched on the property. Right now it looks like it was just an accident, possibly due to dry weather or an electric issue.

When Heartland News arrived on Friday, January 30, the ashes still smoldered.

"We're just thankful the fire didn't burn down the entire camp. The pastor is a good man and I'm confident we'll all find something good out of this and come together to get it ready for Summer," said Grantham.

No one was hurt and no campers are on site now.

