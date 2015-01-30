Southeast announces partnerships, new mass media center

Southeast Missouri State University has partnered with Rust Communications and KFVS12 to develop a new Center for Excellence in Mass Media in downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The innovation laboratory will house the university's television and video production program, as well as the student newspaper "The Arrow."

Southeast President Kenneth W. Dobbins made the announcement on Friday evening, January 30 during his keynote address at the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce annual dinner.

Dobbins said Southeast entered into an agreement with Rust Communications to lease 12,000 square feet on two floors of a building owned by the company at 325 Broadway. The location housed the First Federal Bank for many years.

He said the arrangement will create an "interdependent relationship with the Southeast Missourian and KFVS12 to educate students to fill the jobs of tomorrow."

Southeast is one of only 116 journalism and mass communication programs nationally accredited by the Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communications.

This academic year, Southeast began an arrangement with KFVS12 that allows Southeast students to produce programming for a two-hour block of time on WQWQ, the CW affiliate of KFVS12.

This is similar to an arrangement the university made with Rust Communications in 2011 to revise the structure of "The Arrow."

Students now get the full complement of multimedia experiences wit print production through "The Arrow" and the "Southeast Missourian," television production through KFVS12 and radio production through KRCU Radio.

Currently, Southeast's television and video program and "The Arrow" are being housed in the Grauel Language Arts Building and in Rose Theatre on the university campus.

