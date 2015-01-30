Bollinger Co. authorities investigating tractor theft

The tractor looked similar to this one (Source: Bollinger Co. SO)

Authorities are trying to find out who took a 1956 tractor from a Glen Allen, Missouri property.

According to the Bollinger Co. Sheriff's Office the theft happened several weeks before Jan. 28.

The victim said the International 200 tractor was inherited from his father upon his death.

The tractor was bought new by the victim's father in the '50's.

The tractor has the original red paint with a tricycle front end. It has the sickle mower attached with a quick connect hitch option.

The tractor has a pull button starter and is valued at up to $2,000.

If you have any information, call Bollinger Co. sheriff's office at 573-238-2633.

