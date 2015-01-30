Man accused of drug possession, fleeing police

A man was arrested on Friday morning, January 20 after fleeing from police.

William Hayes, 43, was arrested for possession of drug equipment, possession of a controlled substance and driving on a revoked license.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, at around 6:20 a.m., a deputy was going eastbound on IL Hwy. 15 near Falcon Lane when he passed a vehicle going westbound. The deputy recognized the vehicle and driver as Hayes, and knew from previous meetings that Hayes does not have a valid driver's license.

The deputy turned around to try to pull Hayes over, but said the vehicle fled going more than 100 miles per hour.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy did not purse the vehicle for public safety reasons. He radioed ahead and was able to take another route to meet the vehicle at the intersection of Fairfield Rd. and Campground Rd. in Mount Vernon.

The deputy was able to stop the vehicle and arrested Hayes.

Inside the vehicle, deputies say they found a suspected crack pipe and a pill bottle allegedly containing crack cocaine.

Hayes is being held in the Jefferson County Justice Center.

