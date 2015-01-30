Former Paducah Dollar General mgr. accused of taking deposit money

Police say a Paducah woman faces charges of stealing money from the business where she was a manager.

Melissa A. Cunningham, 33, was charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition

Police say Cunningham was manager of Dollar General on S. Beltline Highway.

A company loss prevention officer contacted Paducah police to report there were discrepancies in bank deposits Cunningham had made.

Det. Ryan Conn interviewed Cunningham who admitted having taken $505 from a deposit early in January.

Cunningham began making the bank deposits a day late, replacing the stolen money with cash taken from the next day's deposit.

She said she planned to return the $505 when she got her income tax return, according to police after an interview with Cunningham.

Cunningham was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

