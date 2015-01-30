Congressional swearing-in held at Benton, IL Civic Center

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois hosted a ceremonial swearing in of three Illinois U.S. Reps., John Shimkus, Rodney Davis and newly elected Mike Bost.The congressmen took the oath of office in front of family, friends and the southern Illinois community at the Benton Civic Center.Newly elected Congressman Mike Bost said he couldn't thank his family and supporters enough."It's an amazing time of life," Congressman Bost said. "There are a lot of people here that worked to make sure that we were able to be elected and not only that, just the honor of having them here, I thank them tremendously."Bost said his time in Washington, D.C. so far, has been quite busy.





"I'm learning," he said. "I tell people it's like my other job in Springfield on steroids, but the learning process and the learning curve go straight up. There are a lot of good colleagues with a lot of experience."



Congressman Bost said he was heading to Chicago the following to discuss agricultural issues.



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

