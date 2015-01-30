Police: 3 year old dies after being hit by truck in parking lot

The Carbondale, Illinois Police Department is investigating after a three year old was hit and killed by a truck in a parking lot.

According to police, on Friday, January 30 at 9:49 a.m., they responded to the 200 block of North Oakland Avenue.

Police say a three year old was hit by a truck while walking in a parking lot. They say officers on scene performed CPR until an ambulance arrived. The child was taken to a Carbondale hospital where the child was pronounced dead.

They say the investigation is ongoing.

