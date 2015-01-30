Carbondale PD looking for suspect accused of shoplifting

The Carbondale Police Department responded to a retail theft complaint on Dec. 30, 2014 at a business in the 1200 block of East Main Street.

Officers learned that three suspects concealed more than 40 items left the business without paying.

The suspects were described as black females.

Police say one of the suspects was described as having green colored hair.

The police department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the suspect seen in the surveillance photos.

If anyone has any information on the suspect, they are encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 extension 405.

Police say the investigation into this incident is continuing

