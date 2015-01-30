Charter phone line outage affecting Heartland businesses fixed

Charter says the phone outages that affected the Heartland on Friday has been fixed.

Charter experienced a service interruption to its phone service.

Businesses in the Heartland reported their business phone lines were down on Friday.

According to a Charter post on Facebook, if you are still experiencing an interruption of service call Charter at 888-438-2427. Charter Business Customers can call 800-314-7195.

If you are are a Charter Business Phone customer still experiencing problems, please reset your voice modem: unplug it, wait 30 seconds and plug it back in.

A Charter spokesperson said the company was aware of the issue and working as quickly as possible to resolve it. No word on how widespread the outage was.Charter had the following message on its automatic answering system."We are experiencing a high call volume in your area. Technicians are looking into a service interruption. We thank you for your patience."Phone service was down around 2:30 p.m. at the Charleston DPS, Sheriff's Department, Courthouse and City Hall.911 service was working.SOTO Property Solutions in Cape Girardeau also reported its business phones lines were also down.