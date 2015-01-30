Cape Girardeau Chamber awards dinner held at Show Me Center

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its Annual Dinner on Friday at the Show Me Center.

The keynote speaker was Dr. Kenneth Dobbins, president of Southeast Missouri State

The Small Business of the Year is Annie Laurie's Antiques in Cape Girardeau.

The Rush H. Limbaugh Award recipient is Jay B. Knudtson of Cape Girardeau.

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce honored Chamber Ambassador Paula Myers of Alliance Bank with the Ambassador of the Year Award.

