Malden man survives night in woods after ATV crash, crawls for help

A Malden man was taken to the hospital after an ATV crash left him outside overnight, crawling to find help.Richie Barnes, 38, had been previously injured in a car crash several years ago and had trouble walking, according to Malden Police Chief Jarrett Bullock.He went for an ATV ride around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday along Hwy. WW between Malden and Campbell.When he didn't come back, his wife became concerned and called authorities on Thursday around 6 p.m.Barnes was able to crawl out of the woods and used a stick to get to Hwy. WW where he flagged down a driver for help. The driver helped him call his wife. He was rescued around 10:45 a.m. on Friday.Barnes was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. He has no voice after yelling for help. He was being taken to get x-rays.

His wife says she was preparing herself and Barnes' three kids for the worst, but describes the moment she heard her husbands voice.





"I hear him in his real hoarse voice from yelling all night, yell out, 'I'm fine, I'm OK.' And I'm, 'where are you? How do I get there tell me!' I couldn't think, I couldn't stop shaking. I told his brother we got to go. He is on W-W highway and it was the best news I ever had," she said.The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Malden Police Department, and Dunklin County Sheriff's Department helped with the search. Police also searched by air.





Barnes' is currently being treated at a hospital in Dexter.





His wife says he escaped without any broken bones - just a lot of bruising and doctors are running a few tests.