Williamson Co. sheriff's office gets $76K canine grant

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick says the sheriff's office has received a $76,000 grant from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.

The grant received by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office will provide a canine, training for the dog and handler, and an equipped patrol vehicle.

The new canine will replace Lizzy, who was forced to retire in 2014 after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

This grant will enable the Sheriff's Office to restore the K-9 unit back to two dual-purpose-certified K-9 units without use of any taxpayer money.

Sheriff Vick expects the new K-9 unit to be in service by May 2015.

