McCracken Co. authorities looking for man with 6 arrest warrants

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man with at least six arrest warrants.

The sheriff's office is looking for Jason R. Blair, 24, who is wanted on charges related to burglary, felony theft, criminal mischief, traffic offenses, and violation of probation, cold checks, absconding and probation.

There are additional charges pending against Blair, according to the sheriff's office.

Blair is a white male, 5'9” and 175 pounds with brown hair and a number of tattoos on his arms and chest.

There is also an unknown name tattooed in cursive on the right side of his neck.

If anyone has information regarding Blair's whereabouts contact the McCracken County Sheriff's Department at 270-444-4719.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.