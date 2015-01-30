Heartland Cooks 1/30/15 - Georgia's Super Bowl Chicken Wing Dip - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Carly O'Keefe, Anchor
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

We're gearing up for Super Bowl XLIX with a twist on a game day favorite. Buffalo wings are a Super Bowl tradition, but they are also pretty messy. Georgia Smith from Schnucks in Cape Girardeau shares a recipe for Chicken Wing Dip that she says has all the flavor of Buffalo wings without the mess. 

Ingredients:

  • 2 cans chunk chicken (10 ounce each) – or – shredded rotisserie chicken
  • 2 blocks (8 ounce each) cream cheese (softened)
  • 1 cup Ranch dressing
  • ¾ cup Syberg's Wing Sauce
  • 1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl and mix well.

Scoop the mixture into a pre-heated crock pot on low. Heat dip for 30 minutes or until cheese is melted and mostly smooth.

Serve hot with celery, cucumbers crackers, chips or Buffalo wings.

