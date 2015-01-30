Southern Illinois Boat & Fishing Show expected to draw thousands

It's never too early to wish for warmer weather and an event in Marion this weekend will help your summer dreaming.

The eighth annual Southern Illinois Boat and Fishing Show will get under way Friday afternoon at the Pavilion of the City of Marion. An estimated 8,000 to 9,000 people annually come from the around the region to attend the show featuring dozens of fishing, speed, pontoon boats, jet skis, RV's, ATVs.

Tackle vendors will also be on hand to answer questions and show off the latest fishing trends.

On Saturday, there will events for children. From 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. a balloon artist from Magical Twist will be on hand to make balloon animals and art. There will also be face painting by Allota Fun4U2.

Musicians from Tomcat Hill Social Club will hop from pontoon to pontoon, filling the Pavilion with bluegrass 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Admission to the show is free, but proceeds from the annual event go to two different children's charities. Vendor fees and sponsor proceeds are donated to the Outdoor Education Foundation and Gumdrops NFP which is an organization that helps provide weekend food packages to children in need throughout southern Illinois.

The show is open Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Click here to learn more about the Southern Illinois Boat & Fishing Show.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.