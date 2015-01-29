Paducah man accused of drinking and driving in head-on crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah man accused of drinking and driving in head-on crash

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

One person was arrested and two people were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on Thursday, January 29.

Patrick Bangert, 48, of Paducah, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs (aggravated circumstances), wanton endangerment first degree and criminal mischief first degree.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, at around 6:28 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the intersection of John Puryear and Meacham Lane for a head-on crash.

Deputies say Bangert was driving a 2009 Ford pickup northbound when witnesses say he crossed into the passing lane of the southbound lanes.

According to witnesses, Bangert then hit another vehicle head on that was traveling in the inner lane. Kimberly Beanland, 36, of Boaz, Ky., was driving the 2007 Ford Mustang.

According to deputies, the investigation showed skid marks in the inner lane indicate Beanland tried to stop before colliding with Bangert. They say Bangert failed to yield the right of way to Beanland and hit her.

A preliminary breath test at the scene, along with observation, showed signs of alcohol use by Bangert, deputies say.

They say Bangert told them he had just left Captain's Place bar and was trying to go home.

According to deputies, the investigation showed that Bangert believed he was in the turn lane, but was actually going northbound in the southbound passing lane upon crashing into Beanland.

Bangert and Beanland were taken to area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries. Bangert was released and then arrested.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

