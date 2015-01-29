Gaming machines double in tax revenue, casinos suffer - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Gaming machines double in tax revenue, casinos suffer

METROPOLIS, IL (KFVS) -

The gamble the state of Illinois took on gaming machines and revenue is up. The tradeoff appears to be in casinos, where revenue is down.

Metropolis is a city with both.

Illinois gamblers put $2.4 billion into gaming machines like these last year.

Elaine is one of them.

“A couple of dollars here and there is not bad,” she said.

Elaine said she prefers the video gambling at a place like Super Bowl in Metropolis over Harrah's Casino down the street any day.

“It is not something you can do on a half an hour lunch,” she said.

Many Illinoisans seem to agree.

The Illinois Gaming Board shows the state made nearly $165 million in 2014 from video gambling.

That's up from $75 million the year before.

At the same time, the gaming board says revenue for places like Harrah's is down.

“Adults can be back there and play the gaming machines while their children are out here bowling or playing the games out here and they are totally separated,” said Sean Baker, manager at Super Bowl.

Whatever may be happening at Harrah's, Baker said the addition of the machines to their business was a good idea.

“Probably one of the best things the community ever did,” he said.

Nearly $40,000 was put back into the city from five locations around Metropolis last year.

According to the gaming board, casino revenue was down $87 million last year.

