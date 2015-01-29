Mizzou athletic director announces he's stepping down

The director of athletics at the University of Missouri Columbia announced on Thursday, January 29 he will be stepping down.

Michael F. Alden said in a letter that after several months of contemplation, he decided it was time for a change. He will be stepping down as the director of athletics, effective August 31.

According to Alden, his journey at Mizzou is not ending. He said he will be a part of the College of Education as an instructor where he will participate in the Positive Coaching Program and higher education leadership courses.

Mizzou Chancellor Bowen Loftin released the following statement:

“Over seventeen years of service to the University of Missouri, Mike has transformed our athletics program into one of the nation's best, with world-class student-athletes, coaches, staff, facilities, affiliations and financial resources. He led our institution's move to the Southeastern Conference and has been at the helm as our teams won multiple championships over the years. Though I am saddened that Mike will no longer be a member of our leadership team and leading our Department of Athletics, I am truly happy for him and Rockie as he embarks on a new challenge here at Mizzou. Mike will always be a part of our family. We have already begun a national search for Mike's successor and I am confident we will find a tremendous leader to carry us forward.”

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.