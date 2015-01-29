Paducah teen accused of trying to sell prescription cough medicine on social media

A Paducah, Kentucky teenager was arrested after police say he tried to sell prescription cough medicine on his social media page.

Mark Stigger, 19, was charged with trafficking in a legend drug, first offense.

According to Paducah police, their prescription drug investigator received information that a post on Stigger's social media page showed a picture of a bottle of Promethazine, and included messages stating the drug was for sale for $60.

Officers talked to the prescribing pharmacy, which said the medicine had been delivered to its rightful recipient, a relative of Stigger's, on Jan. 21. They say the woman for whom the medicine was intended told them she noticed the medicine missing after Stigger had visited her.

Police got a warrant for Stigger's arrest. He was arrested on Wednesday morning, Jan. 28 and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

