Defense team files motion to dismiss indictment

A man accused of burning down his house while his wife was inside pleaded not guilty, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.

A McCracken County man was charged Friday, January 24 in connection with the murder of his wife.

Attorneys for Keith Griffith have filed a motion to dismiss charges against a man accused of the murder of his wife claiming misconduct by law enforcement.

In a news release from Bryant Law Center, the defense for Keith Griffith claims that a McCracken County SSheriffdeputy put $10 worth of fuel into Keith Griffith's vehicle on January 17, 2014, which altered the vehicle gas mileage from Jeffersonville, Indiana to Paducah, Kentucky and back without filling up.

Griffith's attorneys claim that "the McCracken County Sheriff Department has been aware of this for more than a year and chose not to disclose it."

This comes less than a week before the trial begins.

Keith Griffith,has been charged with murder, arson, tampering with physical evidence, and cruelty to animals.

Julie Griffith, 55, was found dead in her home in 2014 at 307 Tudor Blvd. in Reidland after a fire was reported at their home by a passerby.

The defense says that Griffith denies the claims that he killed his wife and is unable to post the $1 million bond.

The defense also requested the death penalty be dismissed and the evidence about the fuel purchases or gas mileage be suppressed during the trial.

