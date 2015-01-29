Dive team searches river for missing woman's car

Search crews have found a car in the Mississippi River but it is not that of 83-year-old Barbara Stoffer.

Several law enforcement agencies will join together in a search for a missing New Madrid woman.

The family of an 83-year-old New Madrid woman missing since late August is offering a $25,000 reward in hopes of her safe return.

The New Madrid City Police are looking for a missing 83-year-old woman from New Madrid.

The search for the vehicle of a missing New Madrid woman continues a year and a half after her disappearance.

Barbara Stoffer, 83, was last seen on Aug. 20, 2013.

Members of the Missouri Highway Patrol dive team searched the Mississippi River near New Madrid earlier this week for signs of Stoffer's vehicle.



Stoffer is 5'2" and 120 pounds and was last seen in a green Volvo.



GPS locators found three vehicles in the water, but none of them were Stoffer's vehicle, according to New Madrid Police Chief Joey Higgerson.



Higgerson says the vehicles appeared to be in the water for a longer time than Stoffer has been missing.



Stoffer's family is offering a $50,000 reward for information in her disappearance.

