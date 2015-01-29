Man accused of stealing items from motel

Mt. Vernon police say a man is facing burglary and trespassing charges.

On Jan. 29, officers from the Mt Vernon Police Department responded to a vacant home on North 44th street to check on a report of an unsecured door.

Officers found Jonathan Graham inside the home and learned he was there without permission.

Police took him into custody for criminal trespassing.

Graham was found to be in possession of items that officers believed to be stolen property from a motel.

Police say the former Cozy Inn Motel on South 44th Street had been burglarized.

A crime scene technician responded to the motel and found physical evidence that police say linked Graham to the motel burglary.

According to police, Graham was taken to the police department where he made incriminating statements during an interview.

Graham was then charged with burglary.

He was booked into the Jefferson County Justice Center.

His bond is to be determined.

