CSIS national defense expert to speak at Southeast

Anthony H. Cordesman will speak on Feb. 11 as part of Southeast's University Speak Series. (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)

The next speaker for the 2014-15 University Speaker Series at Southeast Missouri State University will be Anthony H. Cordesman.

He is the Arleigh A. Burke Chair in Strategy at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The event is free and open to the public. It is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Glenn Auditorium of Dempster Hall. It will be followed by a reception in the Dempster Hall Atrium.

Cordesman serves as a national security analyst for ABC News. He frequently serves as a consultant to the U.S. State Department, Defense Department and intelligence community, and is the author of a variety of studies on energy.

He has traveled frequently to Afghanistan and Iraq to consult on the wars in those countries, and he was a member of the Strategic Assessment Group that assisted Gen. Stanley McChrystal in developing a strategy for Afghanistan in 2009.

