"Set in Stone" I-Team Report - KY inmate stabbed

Grant Dade says clearing and colder tonight.

Before students step foot inside a classroom, SIU Carbondale students and staff have to go through interactive training so they'll know what to do if they're the victim of - or witness - a sexual assault. Rae Daniel explains at 5.

The Department of Corrections says an inmate at Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville was stabbed at the prison on Thursday.

Missouri Auditor Tom Schweich is jump-starting his gubernatorial campaign in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Are obese pets becoming an epidemic? How do you keep your pets at a healthy weight? Kadee Brosseau has the details.

A southern Illinois basketball game is being closed to the public. Holly Brantley tells you why.

What happened at a Butler County cemetery has dozens feeling ripped off. Crystal Britt has more at 10 p.m. in an I-Team investigative report.

Just how profitable is the casino to city of Metropolis, Illinois? Allison Twaits has the story.

SEMO prepares for a big game against SIU Edwardsville. Todd Richards has more in sports.

