Siren testing and repairs in Carbondale

On Tuesday, February 3, 2015, all outdoor weather warning sirens will be sounded as normally scheduled at 10:00 a.m. in Carbondale.

Due to needed repairs, the sirens located on North Reed Station Road, as well as South Illinois Avenue near Town and Country Mobile Home Park, may extend beyond the normal time.

In the event severe weather occurs, all testing will be postponed.

The city apologizes for any inconvenience.

