Organization seeks public input on Giant City Road improvements

The Southern Illinois Metropolitan Planning Organization (SIMPO) is seeking public input on potential road improvements along Giant City Road.

This is near the University Mall and Wal-Mart, in Carbondale.

According to a news release, the input will inform SIMPO on the best way to make improvements that will benefit all users.

SIMPO is the public agency that organizes transportation planning for the Carbondale-Marion Region.

SIMPO and representatives from the Lochmueller Group will be holding a public meeting on Wednesday, February 11 at the Carbondale Civic Center (200 S. Illinois Ave, Carbondale) from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The study is expected to be completed by the end of May.

