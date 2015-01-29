Inmate stabbed by other prisoner at Eddyville prison

The Department of Corrections says an inmate at Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville was stabbed at the prison on Thursday.

It happened shortly before 8 a.m.

According to a news release, Herbert Eades, 58, was stabbed a number times in a cell house by Sean Noakes, another inmate in the dormitory.

Eades was taken by ambulance to the Caldwell Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition.

Noakes, 46, is serving a life sentence for murder and criminal attempt to commit murder out of Boone County.

Eades is serving a life sentence for sodomy and sexual abuse, first degree, out of Ohio County.

The assault is under investigation by the Kentucky State Police and criminal charges are pending the outcome of that investigation.

Noakes was placed in segregation and will also face administrative charges.

