Schweich makes stop in Cape Girardeau

Missouri Auditor Tom Schweich is jump-starting his gubernatorial campaign in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Schweich was at the airport on Thursday to let supporters know he's running for governor in 2016.

He made his official announcement on Wednesday.

Schweich wanted to personally announce it to supporters in Cape Girardeau.

“If you look at what's going on in Jefferson City with the rampant corruption, the fact that legislation good laws that are helpful to people in Missouri get killed because some influence peddler comes in there and gets that law killed through legislatures that they practically own, it's a problem," Schweich said.

Schweich's running on the Republican ticket as is Katherine Hanaway.

Attorney General Chris Koster is running on the Democratic ticket.

