4 facing drug charges in Bernie

Bernie police say a four month long investigation has led to four arrests with more expected.

The police chief says the drug dealing investigation focused on subjects who were allegedly selling prescription pills such as Xanax, Hydrocodone and other prescription drugs.

Those facing charges include:

• Linda Price, 57, of Bernie, on one count of distribution of a controlled substance. She was held on $17,500 cash only bail.

• Sharon Passley, 71, of Bernie, one count of distribution of a controlled substance. She was held on $17,500 cash only bail.

• Margaret Miller, 35, of Bernie, one count of distribution of a controlled substance. She was held on $17,500 cash only bail.

• Jeffery Scott Boyle, 53, of Bernie, one count of distribution of a controlled substance. He was held on $17,500 cash only bond.

Police Chief Justin Allen says more arrests arrest are expected in the coming days.

Police say the suspects sold the controlled substances to a confidential informant.

All four were arrested on warrants handed down by a Stoddard County Prosecutors office at the conclusion of the investigation.

The arrests involved several charges including distribution of a controlled substance.

