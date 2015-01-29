Annual hackathon coming to Carbondale this weekend

The second annual Hackathon in Southern Illinois is coming to Carbondale the last weekend of January.



According to the HackSI Facebook page, this is the first and only hackathon established in southern Illinois. A hackathon is an event in which computer programmers and others involved in software development, including graphic designers, interface designers and project managers, collaborate intensively on software and hardware projects.

The group says the event is mostly geared toward high school and college students but the doors are open to anyone interested in creating with technology.



Things kick off at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 30 at the Dunn-Richmond Economic Development Center.



Organizers say hackathons offer an opportunity for aspiring hackers to learn, build and share their creations with the world.



You can learn more on the hackathon's Facebook page and also on Twitter or hacksi.me.