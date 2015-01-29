Daily Egyptian stops the presses, future printing to be outsourc - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Daily Egyptian stops the presses, future printing to be outsourced

Written by Carly O'Keefe
Photo Courtesy: Sarah Gardner, Daily Egyptian Photo Courtesy: Sarah Gardner, Daily Egyptian
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - “Stop the presses” had new meaning at the Daily Egyptian Thursday. Southern Illinois University's student-run newspaper printed its final edition in-house and will now outsource the printing of the paper.

The front page of the January 29 issue features a full-color photo of members of the team of press technicians and editorial staff along with a caption stating that it is the last issue printed on the in-house printing press. 

“It is not the metal. Nor the ink, nor paper. Those are not what we lose…We lose tradition, passion and the people who worked each day on the machine,” wrote Sarah Gardner, editor-in-chief of the Daily Egyptian in Thursday's issue.

Gardner tells Heartland News the Daily Egyptian's printing press has served the paper for 47 years.

The Daily Egyptian was one of less than 10 remaining college newspapers that print in house. Gardner says staff members of the Daily Egyptian have always taken pride in printing their own paper.

The newspaper will seek bids for a new off-campus printer in the near future, but for now the paper will be printed at the Daily Egyptian's emergency printer in Cape Girardeau.

