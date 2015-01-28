Snapchat raises concerns about parenting in the digital age - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Snapchat raises concerns about parenting in the digital age

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Nichole Cartmell/KFVS) (Source: Nichole Cartmell/KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A report in North Carolina shows college students apparently using Snapchat to capture illegal activities.

That's just one of many problems parents face in today's digital world.

College students in Cape Girardeau say they use the app all time and occasionally they'll get Snapchats from people who are doing things like drinking when they're underage.

Snapchat does have rules against using Snapchat to show any illegal shenanigans.

Parents say the scary thing is that photos their children may post on social media can easily be seen by thousands of others, and monitoring that is even more difficult.

Brady Mcconnell Foley said that's why she has all of her daughters passwords to each of her accounts.

Travis Sheppard said the key is just keeping his kids safe.

"I guess I'm that bad parent," Sheppard said. "I'm going to go through their stuff. It's my house, my family. I'm going to protect them so I'm going to be the one that goes through their drawers, their belongings. I'm going to know. I'm their parent. I'm their friend, but I'm a dad first."

Snapchat does not have a policy against people taking screen shots of images sent through the app.

That's why students agree not to post something on Snapchat, or any social media that you don't want the world seeing.

"I don't post anything like that because I don't want people to see me doing things that aren't legal or anything like that," Alex Rogers said. "I wouldn't want that to haunt me for the rest of my life so I just keep, if I am doing things that I wouldn't want other people to know about, I just kind of keep it to myself."

"I would think it would come back to haunt you, we're in college so maybe ten years down the road, maybe looking for a really nice job, and they start sorting through some stuff and find some pictures, I mean that's your livelihood right there, it could be gone," Ben Tremain said.

On some social media platforms like Snapchat, your account can be suspended if you post something that's questionable.

Posting videos or pictures of your illegal shenanigans, or sexually suggestive content, would be a violation of those rules.

Even with those rules in place, parents say they still take an extra step to protect their kids.

Some say they even download certain apps that monitor or filter out certain content.

Mobile Guardian and Net Nanny are popular parental control apps.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:11:17 GMT
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:36:53 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  • Jackson native graduates basic training

    Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:34:19 GMT
    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    Airman Emily K. JohnsonAirman Emily K. Johnson

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    Saturday, April 28 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 08:08:30 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 7:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 11:08:42 GMT
    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

  • Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

  • Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:23:41 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:37:46 GMT
    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly