New sports complex coming to Morthland College

A new home is in store for student athletes at Morthland College in West Frankfort, Illinois.

The college is acquiring about ten acres of land for a new sports complex and a football field.

College officials say the new projects will give the school more a place to call their own.

“We are leasing the high school gymnasium as our gymnasium. We need to bring those operations into our own facility for longevity of the school,” Morthland College Founder and President, Dr. Tim Morthland said.

The Athletic Fieldhouse is a $7.5 million project.

The Athletic Village, where the football stadium will be, is a $25 million project.

College officials say the projects were made possible by donors and other financial partners.

They say they hope to have both of the projects complete within 18 months.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.