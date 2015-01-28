Accused poacher busted on river in Ripley Co.

Missouri Department of Conservation agents recently caught an accused poacher on the Little Black River in Ripley County.

According to MDC, the person had a large number of illegally gigged bass.

The agents confiscated the fish and donated them to a needy family in the area.

To report suspected poaching or other game violations, you can call Game Thief at 800-392-1111.

