McCracken Co. man accused of taking more than $10,000

A McCracken County, Kentucky man is accused of taking more than $10,000 from a business.

Ray A. Terry, 54, was charged with theft by unlawful taking $10,000 or more, but under $1,000,000.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, in November 2014 they received a theft report involving Countryside Manor and Village One Properties in West Paducah.

They say the owner began suspecting some of the collected rent money was not being deposited into the business accounts.

Detectives compared numerous documents related to the collection of the money to the bank accounts set up to accept the deposits. They say the comparison confirmed that not all of the collected money reached the proper accounts.

Records indicated the amount of money collected in 2014 and not deposited into the proper accounts was more than $10,000.

Detectives say the investigation revealed that the property manager, Ray Terry, was making numerous cash deposits into his personal account over the course of 2014. They say this was in addition to his wages that were located in another account.

According to the sheriff's office, the 2014 cash deposits into Terry's personal account were more than $10,000.

