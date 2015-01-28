Gov. Nixon visits company in Jackson, MO

Missouri Governor Jay Nixon was in Jackson, Mo. on Wednesday, January 28.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics reports the best job growth in 17 years in the state of Missouri. The achievements brought Gov. Nixon to a packaging company in Jackson that played a big part in the state's success.

Cape Girardeau County joined 11 others in Missouri as a certified work ready community and Mondi Jackson Incorporated is one of the reasons behind that achievement.

The company was presented a certificate by Nixon that recognizes successful efforts in work training for employees. He called the accomplishment a major hiring tool because it helps the company connect with qualified candidates more easily, keeping them in the area and strengthening the Missouri workforce.

The monthly jobs report showed the state's unemployment rate dropped to 5.4 percent, lower than the national average.

In 2012, Missouri was selected as one of the first four states to participate in the Certified Work Ready Communities initiative. Jasper County was first to receive the certificate in 2013.

At the press conference, Gov. Nixon also talked about all the recent violent crime in St. Louis.

For instance, the shooting death of a night manager at the Drury Hotel. Authorities arrested a Caruthersville man in connection with the crime. Now, Police Chief Sam Dotson's asking the Missouri State Highway Patrol to help police in the downtown area.

Gov. Nixon said he and his staff are constantly working with law enforcement, but right now, he doesn't know the specifics of Chief Dotson's request. He did say it is under review.

For right now, he said the highway patrol is in high demand across Missouri, not just in St. Louis. He said he plans to work with troopers and provide help where he has the resources to do so.

Enlisting help from the highway patrol isn't very common, but has happened in the past. The agency often helps during emergencies.

While violent crime declined in many cities in 2014, it increased in St. Louis.

The city recorded 159 homicides, the highest total since 2008. At least 15 killings have happened already this year.

Gov. Nixon did not give a timetable for when he will decide how to handle Chief Dotson's request.

He did say he's had "good discussions" with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about keeping the league in St. Louis.

Nixon's remarks come just a day after the Rams notified the city the team will lease the Edward Jones Dome on a year to year basis.

He said he's not surprised the team made that decision, but said the recent proposal for a river front stadium would be a nice addition to the Gateway City.

"The NFL really likes St. Louis," Gov. Nixon said. "It's a big sports market, and I think if we can refurbish that area down by the river, and do so in a very tax protective way, and clean that up. Especially with the work being down with the Arch down there, it would be really good looking."

Nixon admits there is still a long way to go and said he hopes to build the new stadium without taxpayer money.

Rams owner Stan Kroenke does own land in Los Angeles where he plans to build a new stadium.

