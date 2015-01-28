Gov. Nixon visits company in Jackson, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Gov. Nixon visits company in Jackson, MO

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

Missouri Governor Jay Nixon was in Jackson, Mo. on Wednesday, January 28.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics reports the best job growth in 17 years in the state of Missouri. The achievements brought Gov. Nixon to a packaging company in Jackson that played a big part in the state's success.

Cape Girardeau County joined 11 others in Missouri as a certified work ready community and Mondi Jackson Incorporated is one of the reasons behind that achievement.

The company was presented a certificate by Nixon that recognizes successful efforts in work training for employees. He called the accomplishment a major hiring tool because it helps the company connect with qualified candidates more easily, keeping them in the area and strengthening the Missouri workforce.

The monthly jobs report showed the state's unemployment rate dropped to 5.4 percent, lower than the national average.

In 2012, Missouri was selected as one of the first four states to participate in the Certified Work Ready Communities initiative. Jasper County was first to receive the certificate in 2013.

At the press conference, Gov. Nixon also talked about all the recent violent crime in St. Louis.

For instance, the shooting death of a night manager at the Drury Hotel. Authorities arrested a Caruthersville man in connection with the crime. Now, Police Chief Sam Dotson's asking the Missouri State Highway Patrol to help police in the downtown area.

Gov. Nixon said he and his staff are constantly working with law enforcement, but right now, he doesn't know the specifics of Chief Dotson's request. He did say it is under review.

For right now, he said the highway patrol is in high demand across Missouri, not just in St. Louis. He said he plans to work with troopers and provide help where he has the resources to do so.

Enlisting help from the highway patrol isn't very common, but has happened in the past. The agency often helps during emergencies.

While violent crime declined in many cities in 2014, it increased in St. Louis.

The city recorded 159 homicides, the highest total since 2008. At least 15 killings have happened already this year.

Gov. Nixon did not give a timetable for when he will decide how to handle Chief Dotson's request.

He did say he's had "good discussions" with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about keeping the league in St. Louis.

Nixon's remarks come just a day after the Rams notified the city the team will lease the Edward Jones Dome on a year to year basis.

He said he's not surprised the team made that decision, but said the recent proposal for a river front stadium would be a nice addition to the Gateway City.

"The NFL really likes St. Louis," Gov. Nixon said. "It's a big sports market, and I think if we can refurbish that area down by the river, and do so in a very tax protective way, and clean that up. Especially with the work being down with the Arch down there, it would be really good looking."

Nixon admits there is still a long way to go and said he hopes to build the new stadium without taxpayer money.

Rams owner Stan Kroenke does own land in Los Angeles where he plans to build a new stadium.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:11:17 GMT
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:36:53 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  • Jackson native graduates basic training

    Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:34:19 GMT
    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    Airman Emily K. JohnsonAirman Emily K. Johnson

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    Saturday, April 28 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 08:08:30 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 7:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 11:08:42 GMT
    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

  • Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

  • Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:23:41 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:37:46 GMT
    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly