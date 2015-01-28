2 Cape Girardeau men accused of robbery

Two Cape Girardeau, Missouri men are accused of robbing a gas station at gunpoint.

Laterrius M. Triplett, 20, and Aaron J. Drake, 19, were charged with first degree robbery and armed criminal action. Both their bonds were set at $50,000 cash or surety.

According to Cape Girardeau police, on Tuesday, January 28 at around 10:10 p.m., an officer was flagged down by someone near Rhodes on S. Sprigg St. who said he was robbed at gunpoint.

The victim gave officers a description of the suspects and the suspect vehicle.

Police say they found the vehicle that matched the description near Hwy. 74 and S. Sprigg. They pulled the vehicle over and arrested the two men.

They say a handgun and the victim's property were found inside the vehicle.

According to police, the victim was not injured.

